Reserve Bank of New Zealand announcement is due at 2pm New Zealand time

0200 GMT

10 pm US Eastern time

Earlier:

Snippet preview remarks from

Westpac:

RBNZ to lift the Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points to 5.00%

This is also the consensus forecast, while market pricing is slightly above +25bp

Monetary policy has now moved into what the RBNZ considers to be ‘contractionary’ territory. But given the scale of the challenge, it will still be a long and uncomfortable wait until we see inflation back in the target range. And the anticipated slowing of the economy in response to higher interest rates lies largely in the realm of the forecasts; the actual data has stayed fairly robust so far. For these reasons, the RBNZ is likely to continue to emphasise the potential for further rate hikes.

