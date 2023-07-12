Announcement and summary of statement is here:

From the minutes to the meeting, Headlines via Reuters:

Committee agreed that monetary conditions are restricting spending and reducing inflationary pressure as anticipated

Committee agreed that interest rates will need to remain at a restrictive level for the foreseeable future

Inflation remains too high

Committee noted that monetary conditions have continued to tighten

Committee noted inflation is still expected to decline within the target band by the second half of 2024

Monetary policy in new zealand reached a more restrictive level earlier than in many other economies

Recent data suggest that tight monetary conditions are constraining domestic spending as expected

Employment remains above its maximum sustainable level, however recent indicators suggest that labour market conditions are easing

Labour shortages have started to ease, partly in response to the recent arrival of more migrants

NZD/USD coming off a little after its earlier rise: