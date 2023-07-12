Announcement and summary of statement is here:

From the minutes to the meeting, Headlines via Reuters:

  • Committee agreed that monetary conditions are restricting spending and reducing inflationary pressure as anticipated
  • Committee agreed that interest rates will need to remain at a restrictive level for the foreseeable future
  • Inflation remains too high
  • Committee noted that monetary conditions have continued to tighten
  • Committee noted inflation is still expected to decline within the target band by the second half of 2024
  • Monetary policy in new zealand reached a more restrictive level earlier than in many other economies
  • Recent data suggest that tight monetary conditions are constraining domestic spending as expected
  • Employment remains above its maximum sustainable level, however recent indicators suggest that labour market conditions are easing
  • Labour shortages have started to ease, partly in response to the recent arrival of more migrants

NZD/USD coming off a little after its earlier rise:

nzdusd rbnz on hold 12 July 2023