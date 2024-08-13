The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is at 0200 GMT Wednesday, which is 2200 US Eastern time on Tuesday evening.

Earlier previews:

Via BNZ, forthright views:

BNZ economists argue easing is "already overdue"

Economy "buckling" under tight conditions, slumping migration, government cuts

Recent data shows manufacturing/services PMIs at GFC levels, retail spending down, job ads plummeting

Inflation now "behaving itself" - June CPI came in 0.3% below RBNZ expectations

BNZ forecasts 25bp cut in August, followed by consecutive cuts to 2.75% low

Warns delay risks "unnecessary volatility in output and interest rates"

Notes market pricing even more aggressive - 100bps of cuts by November

Expects RBNZ to remove tightening bias, bring forward first cut substantially

But cautions RBNZ's "propensity to surprise" creates uncertainty

Key takeaway: BNZ sees risks tilted towards delay rather than earlier move. Market pricing looks overly aggressive in near-term.