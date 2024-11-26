BNZ preview the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting on November 27, saying that arguments for a 25, 50, or 75bp all have merits. Analysts at BNZ, though, say that a 50-point cut this meeting is their central view.

Citing:

economic spare capacity continues to grow and will do so for some time

inflation will remain well contained around the 2.0% mark and the unemployment rate will rise further over the next few quarters.

Given the current level of the cash rate lies well above the range of possible neutral rates we see strong justification for a greater-than-25-point move.

Equally, though, we don’t think that what we are experiencing is a shock that requires a knee-jerk response. We’re not in a GFC or a pandemic but we are in a phase something more akin to a “normal” economic cycle. Consequently a 75 point move is neither needed nor desirable.

Capping things off, the market is currently pricing in a 50 point cut and there is no need for the RBNZ to provide a shock which could result in unnecessary instability in interest rates, the currency and growth.

