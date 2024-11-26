BNZ preview the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting on November 27, saying that arguments for a 25, 50, or 75bp all have merits. Analysts at BNZ, though, say that a 50-point cut this meeting is their central view.
- economic spare capacity continues to grow and will do so for some time
- inflation will remain well contained around the 2.0% mark and the unemployment rate will rise further over the next few quarters.
- Given the current level of the cash rate lies well above the range of possible neutral rates we see strong justification for a greater-than-25-point move.
- Equally, though, we don’t think that what we are experiencing is a shock that requires a knee-jerk response. We’re not in a GFC or a pandemic but we are in a phase something more akin to a “normal” economic cycle. Consequently a 75 point move is neither needed nor desirable.
- Capping things off, the market is currently pricing in a 50 point cut and there is no need for the RBNZ to provide a shock which could result in unnecessary instability in interest rates, the currency and growth.
2pm New Zealand time on the 27th is:
- 0100 GMT on the 27th
- 2000 US Eastern time on the 26th