Reuters have polled analysts on expectations for the RBNZ's interest rates path ahead.

The next policy meeting is on July 10, with no change the consensus expectation. Tbe Bank is holding rates at their highest in 15 years, at 5.5% for the Official Cash Rate (OCR), due to sticky high inflation. The most recent official CPI is at 4.0%, which the RBNZ target band is 1 to 3%. The next official CPOI report is due on July 17, a week after the bank's next meeting.

According to the poll:

Reserve Bank of New Zealand will hold its key cash rate at 5.50% for an eighth straight meeting on Wednesday

22 of 32 surveyed forecast interest rates to fall to 5.25% or lower by year-end, 10 expected no change.

