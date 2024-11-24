The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to cut its cash rate target by 50bp this week.

Preview comments from KiwiBank:

  • we’re expecting another 50bps rate cut on Wednesday. It’s the right thing to do. We know it, the market knows it, and the RBNZ should know it too.
  • The updated OCR track will be the focus, and has the most market-moving potential. We expect the track to be lowered, and rate cuts pulled forward. Another quarter will be added to projections, which we hope will signal a move closer to neutral.
  • The updated economic projections may also show a faster turnaround in economic growth compared to their last set of forecasts. Again, the outlook has improved marginally given the RBNZ has delivered more easing than expected.

***

Earlier:

rbnz November 27 2024 meeting pic 2

2pm New Zealand time on the 27th is:

  • 0100 GMT on the 27th
  • 2000 US Eastern time on the 26th