The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to cut its cash rate target by 50bp this week.
Preview comments from KiwiBank:
- we’re expecting another 50bps rate cut on Wednesday. It’s the right thing to do. We know it, the market knows it, and the RBNZ should know it too.
- The updated OCR track will be the focus, and has the most market-moving potential. We expect the track to be lowered, and rate cuts pulled forward. Another quarter will be added to projections, which we hope will signal a move closer to neutral.
- The updated economic projections may also show a faster turnaround in economic growth compared to their last set of forecasts. Again, the outlook has improved marginally given the RBNZ has delivered more easing than expected.
***
Earlier:
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Shadow Board recommend a 50bp cash rate cut this week
2pm New Zealand time on the 27th is:
- 0100 GMT on the 27th
- 2000 US Eastern time on the 26th