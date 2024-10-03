All the previews I have been posting of the upcoming Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting, on October 9, are exp[ecting a 50bp rate cut:

The latest Reuters poll (conducted September 30 - October 3) shows:

17 of 28 expect the RBNZ to cut its official cash rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%

remaining 11 predicted a 25 basis point cut

Interest rate futures, meanwhile, are pricing in around a 97% chance of a 50 basis points next week, and over 90 basis points of cuts by the end of this year.