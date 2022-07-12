I posted on the expected announcement earlier and what to watch for in the accompanying Review:

A brief comment from BNZ:

all economists surveyed predicting another 50bps hike in the OCR to 2.5% and this is fully priced by the OIS market.

We see forward guidance broadly consistent with the May MPS, with the Bank continuing to indicate the need for further rate hikes to meet its inflation objective

KiwiBank:

A 50bp hike in the cash rate from the RBNZ this week to 2.50% is virtually done and dusted. Inflation expectations remain elevated and the RBNZ will want to see a clear turnaround (south) before contemplating an end to the tightening cycle.

A turnaround in inflation is likely. We have witnessed a sharp decline in consumer and business confidence. And many households are facing a sharp rise in interest expense. Demand is being cooled, by RBNZ design.

ASB:

The RBNZ is expected to deliver a 50bps hike this Wednesday, the third in a row, taking the OCR to 2.50%.

Following the weak consumer and business sentiment surveys over this quarter, weaker than expected Q1 GDP and equity markets at new lows, there is talk of a recession.

Ongoing capacity pressures and the tight labour market continue to be major headwinds to already-slowing economic momentum.

Inflation is likely more persistent than the RBNZ’s May Monetary Policy Statement’s forecast

Continued policy tightening at present is an acknowledgement doing ‘too little, too late’ in terms of tightening is still a bigger risk than ‘too much, too soon’.

There is no scheduled press conference with RBNZ Governor Orr today.