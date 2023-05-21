The Shadow Board are divided over their recommendation to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand at Wednesday's meeting. In brief from the NZIER report:

The Shadow Board is divided over whether the Reserve Bank should increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) in the May Monetary Policy Statement. A larger number of Shadow Board members viewed an OCR increase of 25 basis points to 5.50 percent is warranted, given domestic inflation pressures remain high and the upside risk to inflation due to the weather events earlier this year.

The rest of the Shadow Board members recommend the Reserve Bank should keep the OCR at 5.25 percent. One member highlighted that household inflation expectations are already heading in the right direction, and monetary policy takes time to have an impact. One was also concerned about the continued decline in profitability for businesses as consumers are increasingly more cautious about spending.

The meeting is Wednesday, New Zealand time.

Statement due at midday NZ time:

0000 GMT

8pm US Eastern time time Tuesday

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand 'shadow board' is put together by the NZIER (the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research)