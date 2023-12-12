The Reserve Bank of New Zealand have announced that the annual re-weighting of the NZ dollar Trade-Weighted Index (TWI) takes effect from tomorrow, NZ time, Wednesday 13 December 2023.

The current TWI weights and those that will apply for the next 12 months are:

The TWI is a weighted average of the New Zealand dollar against the currencies of New Zealand’s major trading partners.

There are 17 currencies included in the TWI basket.

The weights are calculated using a fully bilateral trade-weighted methodology.

The weight for each currency is based on each country’s direct bilateral trade in goods and services with New Zealand, for the year ended June.

