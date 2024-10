A Reuters poll is showing:

19 of 29 economists see the Bank of Canada cut rates by 50 basis points to 3.75% at their October 23 meeting

10 of 29 economists see a 25 basis point cut to 4.0%

By the end of 2024

10 of 29 economists see the rate at 3.5%

9 of 29 see 3.75%,

9 of 29 see 3.25% and

1 of 29 see 4.0%

The USDCAD is trading higher today after falling the last two trading days into support at 1.37449.