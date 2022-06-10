Reuters poll report holds no surprises:

The U.S. Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate by 50 basis points in June and July, with rising chances of a similar move in September, according to a Reuters poll of economists who see no pause in rate rises until next year.

Basically unanimous:

All 85 economists in a June 6-9 Reuters poll predicted a 50 basis point federal funds rate hike to 1.25%-1.50% on Wednesday, after a similar move last month. Another such hike was penciled in for July by all but a handful of survey contributors.

More here at the Reuters report if this is of any interest or news to anyone.

FOMC dates ahead this year: