Reuters polling shows (28 traders and analysts surveyed):

11, or 39% of all respondents, predicted a marginal cut of 5 basis points (bps) to both the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) and the five-year rate

Another six participants also expect a reduction to either rates within a range of 5 to 10 bps

The remaining 11 respondents expected both rates to remain unchanged this month.

The LPR setting is due at 0130 GMT, although it has been earlier.

Last week the PBOC rolled over a medium-term lending facility (MLF) at an unchanged rate.

The Bank, though, has made a small cut to the reserve requirement ratio (RRR):

People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang: