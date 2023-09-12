Not a good set of results:

Big manufacturers Sept sentiment falls sharply to 4 from August's 12

Service sector mood slumps the most since 2020, to 23 from 32 in August

Both sectors see subdued outlook December Manufacturing index seen at +4

non-manufacturing seen at 21

Reuters summary:

In written comments, many Japanese firms complained about elevated input costs of raw materials as well as weak demand at home and abroad.

The Ukraine war and heightened Sino-U.S. tensions were also seen as headwinds.

"Our business conditions are not so good due to uncertainty surrounding the global economy such as geopolitical risks stemming from a prolonged war in Ukraine and rising tension between U.S.-China frictions," a machinery maker manager wrote in the survey.

"Overseas markets, particularly in China, are slumping and domestic demand is also languishing," a chemicals maker manger wrote on condition of anonymity.

---

The Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey conducted by Reuters news agency in collaboration with the International University of Japan.