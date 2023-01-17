  • Big manufacturers index -6 in January vs +8 in December, the first negative reading since start of 2021
  • Big non-manufacturers index +20 in January vs +25 in December
  • Japan manufacturers April index seen at +6, non-manufacturers at +15

---

The Reuters Tankan is monthly and is aimed at pre-empting the Bank of Japan's own tankan report, which is quarterly

---

Still to come today, and a focus for the market, in the Bank of Japan policy statement. Due in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window (2130 - 2230 US ET).

Previews of the Bank of Japan meeting:

The Bank of Japan will publish its latest quarterly growth and price forecasts at its next monetary

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda will hold his regular press conference from 0600 GMT (0100 US ET)

jpy