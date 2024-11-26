08:20 Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Rhys Mendes will speak at the Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce in Prince Edward Island.

The event is billed as:

Rhys Mendes, Deputy Governor, Bank of Canada, will unpack how monetary policy worked to bring inflation down and why it is important to keep inflation near the 2% target. This is a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Canada’s economy.

Mendes was appointed Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, effective July 2023. In this role, he oversees the Bank’s economic and financial research, its analysis of international economic developments and he serves as the Bank’s G7 and G20 Deputy. As a member of the Bank’s Governing Council, he shares responsibility for decisions with respect to monetary policy and financial system stability and for setting the strategic direction of the Bank.