Richmond Fed manufacturing activity

Prior 0 for the composite. Services in manufacturing index -13 and +7 respectively

Composite index for August -8 versus 0 last month

Services -12 versus -13 last month

Manufacturing -8 versus +7 last month

shipments -10 versus seven last month

new orders -20 versus -8 last month

employment 11 versus 8 last month

wages 27 versus 30 last month

availability of skills needed -3 versus -19 last month

backlog of orders -24 versus -15 last month

prices paid 12.47 versus 12.49 last month

prices received 9.31 versus 8.92 last month

local business conditions -14 versus -13 last month

vendor leadtime -14 versus -13 last month

capital expenditures 18 versus 14 last month

finished goods inventories -5 versus zero last month

raw materials inventory -3 versus +3 last month

equipment and software spending 14 versus 14 last month

services expenditures nine versus -5 last month

Composite index reached a low this year -9 in June

