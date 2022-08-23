Richmond Fed manufacturing activity
  • Prior 0 for the composite. Services in manufacturing index -13 and +7 respectively
  • Composite index for August -8 versus 0 last month
  • Services -12 versus -13 last month
  • Manufacturing -8 versus +7 last month
  • shipments -10 versus seven last month
  • new orders -20 versus -8 last month
  • employment 11 versus 8 last month
  • wages 27 versus 30 last month
  • availability of skills needed -3 versus -19 last month
  • backlog of orders -24 versus -15 last month
  • prices paid 12.47 versus 12.49 last month
  • prices received 9.31 versus 8.92 last month
  • local business conditions -14 versus -13 last month
  • vendor leadtime -14 versus -13 last month
  • capital expenditures 18 versus 14 last month
  • finished goods inventories -5 versus zero last month
  • raw materials inventory -3 versus +3 last month
  • equipment and software spending 14 versus 14 last month
  • services expenditures nine versus -5 last month

Composite index reached a low this year -9 in June

