Off to a positive start as Richmond Fed Pres Barkin and Chicago Fed Pres. Goolsbee speaks on a panel:

Barkin:

Thinks we are making a lot of progress on inflation

Goolsbee:

Fed is facing more trade-offs this year than last year

If the Fed officials are ambivalent about inflation despite the rise today, we could see a bounce back in US stocks

Dow Industrial Average is down -474 or -1.22%. S&P is down -56.39 points or -1.08%. NASDAQ index is trading down -164.91 points or -1.01% as the panel discussion gets underway.