Richmond Fed Pres Barkin is speaking and says:

Inflation data this year is disappointing. Job is not done yet

Confident that current restrictive level of rate can cure demand enough to bring inflation to target.

Don't see economy overheating, but Fed knows how to respond if it does.

Data whiplash confirms value of Fed being deliberate

Given a strong labor market, Fed has time to gain confidence it needs to be sure inflation will fall.

Businesses are still looking to raise prices if they can, risk is shelter and services keeps headline index above target.

Businesses have more courage to use price as a lever

Fed has more time to gain confidence inflation is moving toward 2%

Demand remains robust

The idea that it just needs more time, is the Feds position. Barkins comments do not foresee a hike, but a cut is still a ways away