Thomas Barkin Richmond Fed

What I am hearing from people on the ground is that in the labor market, people are cutting back on hiring, but not firing.

Job growth has settled down, but still adding jobs

Theis is a lot more labor supply than thought a year or two ago.

The math of that suggests unemployment rate goes up.

What would make you more worried is if job growth started to disappear

Wages are coming down, suggesting normalization in the labor market

You've got some time to figure out if the economy is steadily normalizing, or do you have to lean into it

Closing in on a set of economic numbers that look normal

The question - and maybe he will provide the answer- is with normality in the economic numbers, does it give the Fed the opportunity to normalize rates from more restrictive?