- What I am hearing from people on the ground is that in the labor market, people are cutting back on hiring, but not firing.
- Job growth has settled down, but still adding jobs
- Theis is a lot more labor supply than thought a year or two ago.
- The math of that suggests unemployment rate goes up.
- What would make you more worried is if job growth started to disappear
- Wages are coming down, suggesting normalization in the labor market
- You've got some time to figure out if the economy is steadily normalizing, or do you have to lean into it
- Closing in on a set of economic numbers that look normal
The question - and maybe he will provide the answer- is with normality in the economic numbers, does it give the Fed the opportunity to normalize rates from more restrictive?