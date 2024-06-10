MUFG outlook for the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and the implications for the US dollar. in brief:

“The strong employment report increases the risk of the Fed providing a more hawkish policy update”

expects the Fed to signal a delay to rate-cut plans due to inflation staying elevated ... "The power of the U.S. jobs data ... reinforces the risk of the Fed remaining on the sidelines for longer"

And thus for the US$:

“... increased the risk that the U.S. dollar will remain stronger for longer”

USD index, DXY, daily candles: