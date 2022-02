The headline via Reuters:

Russian central bank orders market players to reject foreign clients' bids to sell Russian securities for 0400 GMT on February 28

Call me a pedant but you offer to sell, not bid. But, yeah.

Reuters adds:

Russian central bank did not reply to a Reuters request for comment on the document.

Elvira Nabiullina is Governor of the Central Bank of Russia. Probably hasn't had a good weekend.