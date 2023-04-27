AI image

Russian state television shared clips of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talking with a pair of well-known pranksters known as Vovan and Lexus.

The pair have previously tricked Christine Lagarde in a similar stunt.

They impersonated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and a report from Bloomberg said he answered questions ranging from the outlook for inflation to the Russian central bank. They report that there were several clips lasting about 15 minutes.

The Fed said that the video appears to be altered and said it referred the incident to law enforcement.

I'll be curious to hear exactly what was said.