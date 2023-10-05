Fed's Daly

San Francisco Fed Pres. Mary Daly is speaking and says:

Monetary policy is restrictive.

Progress isn't victory, must remain resolute

To ensure we fully achieve goals, we need to finish the work.

We need vigilance and agility.

The economy still has considerable momentum.

We are a long way from 2% inflation and a long way from sustainable employment.

Even with recent slowing in the labor market, job growth remains well above what needed to keep pace with growth.

It's possible the slowing so far it will translate into steady march towards goal

There are real risks in inflation projection.

Will need to see progress on a super – core inflation to be confident we are on path to 2%.

If continue to see labor market and inflation calling we can hold rates steady

If financial conditions remain tight, that reduces need for more action from fed

But if calling inflation stalls or financial conditions loosen, will need to raise rates further

Need to keep an open mind, have optionality on rates

With rising bond yields, the need to do additional tightening by Fed is not there

HMMM... I think the last comment is key. Remember the Fed has earmarked one more hike between now and the end of the year.

Daly is not a voting member this year.

Looking at yields:

2 year yield 5.02% -3 basis points

5 year yield 4.678% -4.3 basis points

10 year yield 4.712% -2.3 basis points

30 year yield 4.876% -0.1 basis points

Dow Industrial Average is down -110 points.

The S&P is down -21 points and the

NASDAQ index down -72 points

More from Daly: