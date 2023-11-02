ECB's Schnabel

ECB session are both speaking and says:

With our current monetary policy stance, we expect inflation to return to our target by 2025

The disinflation process during the last mile will be more uncertain, slower and bumpier.

We cannot close the door to further rate hike's

The EURUSD is trading above the swing area between 1.0608 and 1.0616. Staying above that area keeps the buyers in play/and more control in the short term. On the topside getting above 1.0631 – 1.0639 increases the bullish bias.