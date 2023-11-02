ECB session are both speaking and says:
- With our current monetary policy stance, we expect inflation to return to our target by 2025
- The disinflation process during the last mile will be more uncertain, slower and bumpier.
- We cannot close the door to further rate hike's
The EURUSD is trading above the swing area between 1.0608 and 1.0616. Staying above that area keeps the buyers in play/and more control in the short term. On the topside getting above 1.0631 – 1.0639 increases the bullish bias.