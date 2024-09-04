0730 GMT / 0330 US Eastern time:

Riksbank First Deputy Governor Anna Breman participates in a panel discussion at a conference organised by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB)

Sveriges Riksbank is the central bank of Sweden, and it operates independently from the European Central Bank (ECB). Sweden is a member of the European Union (EU). While Sweden is an EU member, it has not adopted the euro as its official currency, which means it does not participate in the Eurosystem and the monetary policy decisions of the ECB. Instead, the Riksbank manages the monetary policy for the Swedish krona.