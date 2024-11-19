Coming up at 0715 GMT / 0215 US Eastern time:

Riksbank First Deputy Governor Anna Breman speaks about current monetary policy and the economy

---

Sveriges Riksbank is the central bank of Sweden, and it operates independently from the European Central Bank (ECB). Sweden is a member of the European Union (EU). While Sweden is an EU member, it has not adopted the euro as its official currency, which means it does not participate in the Eurosystem and the monetary policy decisions of the ECB. Instead, the Riksbank manages the monetary policy for the Swedish krona.