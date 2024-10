Times below are in GMT / US Eastern time format

- 1200/8 AM: Atlanta Fed's Bostic speaks

- 1315/9:15 AM: Dallas Fed's Logan speaks

- 1430/10:30 AM: Chicago Fed's Goolsbee speaks

- 1615/12:15 PM Richmon Fed's Barkin speaks

- 1630/12:30 PM Fed Vice Chair Jefferson speaks

- 1800/2 PM: FOMC, September minutes release

- 2100/5 PM: Boston Fed's Collins speaks

- 2200/6 PM: San Francisco Fed's Daly speaks

Recalibrate is the script from the Federal Reserve. We got it from Jefferson earlier: