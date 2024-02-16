SF Fed Pres.Mary Daly speaking at NABE

More work to do on inflation

We are at a good place.

Remarkable progress on inflation is not victory

Slowing inflation without significant decline in unemployment is unequivocally good news

Need more time, data to be sure of continued progress on inflation

Risks ahead include slower inflation progress, faltering labor market

Fed needs to resist temptation to act quickly when patience is needed

Uncertain whether better productivity numbers will continue

Disruptions in Red Sea, Panama Canal could be a new source of risk

Ongoing economic momentum is a risk to inflation progress

Sustainable price stability and full employment are the goals

A big part of the story is supply. Bottlenecks have fallen. Has helped good price inflation to go back down

US workers came back to work last year.

Anticipation its highest level in two decades

At the same time we saw a surge immigration

We didn't just get more worker, the workers were more productive.

The decline in inflation is not just come from supply, the decline has also come from demand

2/3 of core PCE inflation came from the demand side.

Inflationary expectations of households is at pre-pandemic levels

Businesses inflation expectations has also improved

The risks are more balanced.

So far labor conditions have eased without reducing jobs.

