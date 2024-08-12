Last week Jeremy Seigel was lambasted for screaming for a 75bp Federal Reserve emergency rate cut.

As you'll see from that linked post, he did pull his head in. I'm not sure what the point of screaming for such a panic move was. unless it was the publicity.

Moving on. Cooler heads have nevertheless argued for rate cuts before the September meeting.

And, Alan Blinder also. Blinder is a professor of economics and public affairs at Princeton and served as vice chairman of the Federal Reserve from 1994-96:

the American jobs machine has slowed

While the stars look to be aligning for a September rate cut, why wait?

Blinder called for a July rate cut in this Wall Street Journal (gated) piece.

-

I think the chance of a cut prior to September is close to zero. But ... Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaks at the Jackson Hole Aug 22-24 conference if he wants to surprise us.