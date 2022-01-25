Monetary Authority of Singapore with a tightening

to raise the rate of appreciation of the SGD NEER policy band slightly

width of policy band and centre level unchanged

MAS says the move is appropriate for ensuring price stability in the medium-term

core inflation projected to be 2-3% in 2022

---

Note that the MAS manages monetary policy through exchange rate settings.

Not via interest rates

Tightening achieved by slightly increasing the appreciation rate of the Singapore dollar's policy band

The Monetary Authority of Singapore conduct scheduled policy meetings in April and October each year. Only twice a year. This move comes outside a regular meeting. SGD jumping: