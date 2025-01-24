The news on this is here from earlier:
Recapping/summary:
Singapore’s central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), eased monetary policy for the first time since 2020, citing slower growth and inflation.
As background to today:
- MAS tightened policy five times between 2021–2022 to combat inflation.
- It paused tightening in April 2023 as economic growth concerns took precedence over inflation risks.
MAS slightly reduced the slope of its policy band for the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) but kept the band’s width and center unchanged to ensure medium-term price stability.
Core inflation is projected to be 1.0%–2.0% in 2025, down from the previous 1.5%–2.5% forecast. It has cooled significantly from 5.5% in early 2023 to 1.8% in December.
GDP growth in 2024 was 4.0%, exceeding the government’s 3.5% projection, but MAS expects slower growth of 1%–3% in 2025.
The Singapore dollar initially dipped against the U.S. dollar but later stabilized
MAS indicated that further easing will depend on core inflation trends and the pace of economic slowdown.