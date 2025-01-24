The news on this is here from earlier:

Recapping/summary:

Singapore’s central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), eased monetary policy for the first time since 2020, citing slower growth and inflation.

As background to today:

More

MAS slightly reduced the slope of its policy band for the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) but kept the band’s width and center unchanged to ensure medium-term price stability.

Core inflation is projected to be 1.0%–2.0% in 2025, down from the previous 1.5%–2.5% forecast. It has cooled significantly from 5.5% in early 2023 to 1.8% in December.

GDP growth in 2024 was 4.0%, exceeding the government’s 3.5% projection, but MAS expects slower growth of 1%–3% in 2025.

The Singapore dollar initially dipped against the U.S. dollar but later stabilized