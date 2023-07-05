Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Menon says the fight against inflation is not yet over. Comments from Menon and the MAS' reprot

Growth will remain weak in the near term

MAS not switching from inflation-fighting mode to growth-supporting mode

Singapore well-positioned for a second GST hike in 2024 if inflation falls to 2.5%-3% in q4

MAS lowers forecast range for 2023 headline inflation to 4.5% to 5.5%, vs previous 5.5% to 6.5%

Singapore should see further reductions in inflation by year-end

Singapore's growth prospects have dimmed, economy to operate slightly below underlying capacity

MAS recorded net loss of S$30.8 bln for FY 22/23, reflecting effects of monetary policy tightening

MAS stands ready to provide liquidity to ensure Singapore's financial system remains stable

Core inflation expected to end the year significantly lower at 2.5% to 3.0%

Monetary policy steadfastly focused on medium-term price stability

2023 GDP growth is projected at the midpoint of 0.5% to 2.5% range, moderating from 3.6% in 2022

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, the country's central bank, left its monetary policy unchanged after five rounds of tightening since October 2021, including two off-cycle moves.