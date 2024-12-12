With that we can influence the economy and exchange rate

There is still room for further rate cuts

We are also ready to intervene in the FX market if necessary

This step is intended to stabilise inflation between 0% and 2%

Schlegel is mainly clarifying that the change in wording today doesn't mean that rate cuts are off the table going into next year. Besides that, he's also making sure markets know that while there is a focus on their rate decisions, FX interventions are also as key an element to be mindful about when watching the franc.