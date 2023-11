SNB Jordan is on the wires saying:

Another interest rate move is possible if the current monetary policy is not restrictive enough to ensure price stability in the long term

The Swiss National Bank has moved rates from -0.75% to +1.75%. At the September meeting, the expectations was for a rise to 2%. However, the central bank kept rates unchanged snapping a 5 meeting step higher. The Swiss National Bank will meet again on December 14.