  • Prior -0.75%
  • Sight deposit interest rate unchanged at -0.75%
  • Swiss france remains highly valued
  • Will remain active in foreign exchange market as necessary
  • Remains ready for FX intervention if necessary
  • Anticipates global economic recovery will continue overall despite war in Ukraine
  • Sees 2022 inflation at 2.1% (previously 1.0%)
  • Sees 2023 inflation at 0.9% (previously 0.6%)
  • Full statement

No change whatsoever by the SNB as you would expect. Despite seeing inflation at just above 2% for the year, it isn't going to do anything to change their policy stance. The central bank reaffirms that risks to growth are considerable and to the downside, adding to the lower  inflation  forecast for 2023; hence, their outlook doesn't factor in any tightening of policy.