- Franc is currently sought after as a refuge currency
- Franc appreciation also reflects inflation differential between Switzerland and other countries
- The franc continues to be highly valued
- SNB looks at overall currency situation
- Individual currency pairs do not play a special role
Some verbal intervention there by the SNB but in typical cases for the franc, actions speak louder than words. That said, this could be a precursor before the "invisible hand" steps in. So, just be mindful of that.
On the last remark, the SNB is surely alluding to EUR/CHF as the pair hits parity for the first time since the 2015 fiasco.