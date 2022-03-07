Franc is currently sought after as a refuge currency

Franc appreciation also reflects inflation differential between Switzerland and other countries

The franc continues to be highly valued

SNB looks at overall currency situation

Individual currency pairs do not play a special role

Some verbal intervention there by the SNB but in typical cases for the franc, actions speak louder than words. That said, this could be a precursor before the "invisible hand" steps in. So, just be mindful of that.

On the last remark, the SNB is surely alluding to EUR/CHF as the pair hits parity for the first time since the 2015 fiasco.