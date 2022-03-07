  • Franc is currently sought after as a refuge currency
  • Franc appreciation also reflects inflation differential between Switzerland and other countries
  • The franc continues to be highly valued
  • SNB looks at overall currency situation
  • Individual currency pairs do not play a special role

Some verbal intervention there by the SNB but in typical cases for the franc, actions speak louder than words. That said, this could be a precursor before the "invisible hand" steps in. So, just be mindful of that.

On the last remark, the SNB is surely alluding to EUR/CHF as the pair hits parity for the first time since the 2015 fiasco.