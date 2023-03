This comes of course after the shift in policy by the Swiss central bank, having moved away from negative interest rates. In 2022, they sold foreign currencies worth CHF 22.3 billion in order to "contribute to appropriate monetary conditions".

For some context, the SNB bought CHF 21.1 billion worth of foreign currencies in 2021 when they were still maintaining that the Swiss franc was "overvalued". As for the breakdown of their reserve holdings, it is as per below: