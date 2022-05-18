SNBs Jordan

We take into account the higher inflation rates abroad when deciding monetary policy

We are ready to intervene in FX when necessary

Negative rates and currency interventions necessary for SNB to meet its mandate

Ready to act if inflation strengthens

SNB is not a hostage to other central banks, leads its own independent monetary policy

I just don't see how Switzerland and Japan avoid the inflationary forces that are hitting everywhere else in the world. When they make the pivot to rate hikes, it will be a mess.