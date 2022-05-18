- We take into account the higher inflation rates abroad when deciding monetary policy
- We are ready to intervene in FX when necessary
- Negative rates and currency interventions necessary for SNB to meet its mandate
- Ready to act if inflation strengthens
- SNB is not a hostage to other central banks, leads its own independent monetary policy
I just don't see how Switzerland and Japan avoid the inflationary forces that are hitting everywhere else in the world. When they make the pivot to rate hikes, it will be a mess.