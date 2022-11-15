SNB Jordan

SNB's Jordan, who has been chatting more in the NY session at least of late, is no the wires saying:

  • monetary policy is a still expansionary
  • we have most likely to adjust monetary policy again
  • inflation is very thorny and there is still a risk that inflation will rise further
  • inflation rate is above our target now.
  • Expect it to be above our target if we don't take that into account
  • central banks around the world are now in a tightening cycle

Yesterday Jordan said:

Looking at the daily chart of the USDCHF below, the pair moved below the August low at 0.9370 and traded to the lowest level since April 12. A momentum could not be sustained and the prices would backfire on the day. The high price stalled within a swing area between 0.9453 and 0.9479. A broken trend line cuts across near 0.9479.

USDCHF