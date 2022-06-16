It would be negligent to ignore inflationary developments in Switzerland

What a time to be alive. Who would've thought the day would come when the SNB says that it may even sell foreign currencies "in case" the Swiss franc weakens. I guess that also ties back to why they removed the term 'highly valued' in the statement earlier today.

USD/CHF is still down over 1% on the day to 0.9830, with the low earlier touching 0.9785. Meanwhile, EUR/CHF is down 1.5% to 1.0220, with the low earlier touching 1.0170.