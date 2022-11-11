Swiss inflation remains too high

Further rate hikes may be necessary to ensure price stability in the medium-term

Really important to make overall assessment with the figures we will have in Dec

Well, so long as inflation continues to keep above their 2% target and looks likely to sustain higher, the SNB can still get away with tightening policy a little further. But as markets voted yesterday, it is clear that central banks are in the second-half of the tightening cycle and may be approaching the sunset days on that.