SNBs Maechler

The SNBs Andrea Maechler in a newspaper article has said:

The SNB will not hesitate to increase interest rates if inflation remains outside of the target

The comments reiterate SNBs Jordan comments last Thursday that also hinted of the action (see post here)

The Swiss CPI is currently at 2.5% in April. It was at 2.4% in March. Forecasts still call for inflation to dip to 1.8% Q4 2022 with the members 2023 forecasts 0.9%. Traders will be monitoring any increase in those projections going forward.

