BoJ Ueda

Societe General is out with a fresh call on the Bank of Japan today. They see BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda abandoning yield curve control and hiking their benchmark rate by 10 basis points to to 0.00%.

The BOJ has indicated that it's watching wage negotiations carefully for signs on when to normalize policy.

The BOJ decision is on March 19. The consensus view is that they won't normalize until the June 14 meeting.