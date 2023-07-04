Soc Gen on the sliding yuan, forecasting USD/CNY to 7.30 in Q3 of this year

and to 7.40 in Q4 2023 & Q1 2024

SG say that

Market enthusiasm about China’s reopening didn't last long

Even some of the more resilient indicators failed to mask the country’s structural problems.

market shrugged off the recovery and is more focused on structural challenges

this combination means the yean is likely to weaken further

SG on the People's Bank of China:

PBoC does not seem too concerned about the yuan weakness

Which means that China's

underwhelming growth outlook and rising expectations of further monetary easing could maintain downward pressure on the CNY for some time yet

----

A glance at the chart shows work is likely to be done (I drew in an area for this to the left) for now: