Here's an interesting tweet from the Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos:

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting was held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

So what Powell is saying is that some officials changed their minds halfway through the meeting.

What are these guys, scalpers, day traders? One month's data and they change forecasts? Is PPI really the straw that breaks the camel back? Data dependence to the max for this lot.

***

I know, I know .... "When the facts change I change my mind" and all that. But if this is how fickle the most important Committee of the world's most important central bank is then I think "When the facts change I change my underwear" might be more apt for this lot.