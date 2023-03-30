Risk to the inflation outlook seen to the upside

The rise in South Africa's headline inflation rate has been shaped primarily by fuel, electricity and fuel

GDP growth this year seen at 0.2% vs 0.3% prior

2020 core CPI seen at 5.1% vs 5.2% prior forecast

Risks to the medium-term domestic growth outlook are assessed to be balanced

This is sounding like the kind of change in forecast that would lead to a hike.

