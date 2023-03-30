- Risk to the inflation outlook seen to the upside
- The rise in South Africa's headline inflation rate has been shaped primarily by fuel, electricity and fuel
- GDP growth this year seen at 0.2% vs 0.3% prior
- 2020 core CPI seen at 5.1% vs 5.2% prior forecast
- Risks to the medium-term domestic growth outlook are assessed to be balanced
This is sounding like the kind of change in forecast that would lead to a hike.
