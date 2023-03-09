Bank of Korea on the lagged effect of monetary policy changes.

said the lagged effects of its aggressive streak of monetary tightening would have a bigger negative impact on economic growth this year than in 2022

estimates that its 300 basis points of rate increases in the current tightening cycle would drag down the country's economic growth rate by 1.4 percentage points in 2023, compared with 0.9 percentage points last year

expected to lower consumer inflation by 1.3 percentage points this year, versus 0.4 percentage points a year before

Reuters reporting on the BoK's quarterly monetary policy report submitted to parliament on Thursday.

Lags in monetary policy impact are not confined to South Korea of course - read this info as generally applicable globally.

