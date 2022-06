Yonhap report on what the Bank of Korea is thinking.

South Korea's central bank is likely to consider what is described as a "big-stp" rate hile if inflation hits ^5 this month.

The report comes in light of the latest CPI expectations data from SK, which have hit their highest since April of 2012.

expectations 3.9% in June (vs. 3.3% in May )

In other data from SK released this morning:

consumer sentiment in June is 94.4 (vs. 102.6 in May), its lowest since January 2021

USD/KRW daily: