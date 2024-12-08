I posted this from South Korea's Finance Ministry over the weekend:

South Korean Finance Minister vows bold and swift measures to address financial mkt swings

More now from South Korea's finance ministry and regulators Monday statement, will make all-out efforts to stabilise financial markets by deploying contingency plans announced earlier and preparing fresh measures to improve foreign exchange market liquidity by end-December.

Will work with the Bank of Korea on outright purchase of Korea Treasury Bonds (KTBs) if needed

Will announce measures to improve fx liquidity in before end of December

