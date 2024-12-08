I posted this from South Korea's Finance Ministry over the weekend:
South Korean Finance Minister vows bold and swift measures to address financial mkt swings
More now from South Korea's finance ministry and regulators Monday statement, will make all-out efforts to stabilise financial markets by deploying contingency plans announced earlier and preparing fresh measures to improve foreign exchange market liquidity by end-December.
- Will work with the Bank of Korea on outright purchase of Korea Treasury Bonds (KTBs) if needed
- Will announce measures to improve fx liquidity in before end of December
---
Korea Treasury Bonds (KTBs):
- government securities issued by South Korea's Ministry of Economy and Finance
- a primary tool for the government to finance its expenditures and manage national debt
- KTBs are available in various maturities, including 2-year, 3-year, 5-year, 10-year, 20-year, 30-year, and 50-year terms
- issuance and management of KTBs are overseen by the Government Bond Policy Division